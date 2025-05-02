Gerrard Albert Appointed to Waitangi Tribunal, Bringing Deep Treaty Expertise

In a significant move aimed at strengthening the leadership and capability of the Waitangi Tribunal, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka today announced the appointment of Gerrard Albert (Whanganui, Ngā Paerangi) to the Tribunal for a three-year term. Mr. Albert's appointment fills an existing vacancy on the panel responsible for investigating and reporting on Māori claims brought under the Treaty of Waitangi.

Extensive Treaty and Environmental Experience

Gerrard Albert is a prominent figure in Māori development and Treaty processes, particularly known for his pivotal role in the historic Whanganui River Settlement. He formerly served as the Chair of Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui, the post-settlement governance entity established following the Te Awa Tupua settlement. This landmark agreement recognized the Whanganui River as a living entity with its own legal personality—Te Awa Tupua—marking a global precedent in environmental and indigenous law.

Albert’s leadership in these efforts has placed him at the forefront of Māori-Crown negotiations, with over 20 years of experience in Treaty settlement processes and more than three decades in natural resource governance. His contributions have emphasized both ecological stewardship and the restoration of Māori rights and relationships to land and water bodies.

Minister Potaka on the Appointment

Announcing the appointment, Minister Potaka highlighted Albert’s extensive expertise and longstanding commitment to Māori development as critical assets for the Tribunal.

“With his deep understanding of Treaty matters and Māori-Crown relationships, Gerrard will bring invaluable knowledge and leadership to the Tribunal,” Mr. Potaka said. “His appointment will ensure the Tribunal continues its important work in hearing and reporting Treaty claims in a timely manner.”

Potaka also acknowledged the significance of diverse perspectives and practical experience within the Tribunal, which plays a central role in reconciling historical grievances between Māori and the Crown.

“Having a diverse range of expertise on the Tribunal is key to ensuring we continue to deliver effective and timely outcomes for Māori and the Crown.”

Building on a Legacy of Advocacy

Albert’s work on the Whanganui River Settlement is widely viewed as a groundbreaking model for balancing indigenous worldviews with contemporary legal frameworks. The settlement, which culminated in the Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act 2017, granted the river its own legal identity, upheld through the guardianship of both Crown and iwi-appointed representatives. Albert was instrumental in these negotiations, advocating for the acknowledgment of the river as an indivisible and living whole.

His appointment to the Waitangi Tribunal is expected to reinforce its mandate to fairly and thoroughly investigate historical and contemporary claims brought by Māori iwi, hapū, and whānau across Aotearoa New Zealand.

About the Waitangi Tribunal

The Waitangi Tribunal was established in 1975 under the Treaty of Waitangi Act to investigate claims by Māori relating to Crown breaches of the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi. Its work includes both historical inquiries into events that occurred before 1992, as well as more recent claims, including contemporary issues relating to natural resources, land ownership, health disparities, and cultural rights.

With the addition of Gerrard Albert to its panel, the Tribunal is poised to benefit from enhanced leadership, experience, and cultural depth as it continues its mission to uphold the Treaty and advance reconciliation in New Zealand.