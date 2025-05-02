Water Wars: Punjab and Haryana Clash Over River Rights

An all-party meeting organized by the Aam Aadmi Party unfolded in Punjab on Friday to address escalating tensions over water sharing with Haryana.

Key political figures, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, attended the gathering to oppose the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision to release water to Haryana, citing unfair distribution.

In response, Punjab authorities have increased security around the Nangal dam as the states clash over water rights, highlighting the critical nature of this ongoing regional dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)