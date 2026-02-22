Political Tensions Flare Over Zubeen Garg's Legacy

In a charged political atmosphere, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly politicizing the death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg. Sarma accused Gandhi of using her visit to Garg's cremation site, 'Zubeen Khetra', for political gain, despite spending minimal time there.

Sarma expressed his determination not to visit 'Zubeen Khetra' during the election period, suggesting that political motives should not overshadow genuine tributes. He highlighted BJP's contributions, such as organizing blood donations on Garg's behalf, as a more substantial tribute compared to Gandhi's short visit.

The Chief Minister also touched upon the ongoing court case surrounding Garg's mysterious death, warning of a potential conspiracy to sway judicial proceedings. Sarma mentioned the possibility of transferring the case to a fast-track court amidst growing public demand, while expressing concerns over outside influences affecting the trial.