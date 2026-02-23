Left Menu

Vijay Challenges Stalin Amidst Tamil Nadu Political Tensions

TVK founder Vijay has launched a strong critique of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, accusing him of corruption and unmet political promises. Vijay dismissed DMK's achievements, portraying upcoming elections as a battle between his party and the ruling DMK and pledging allegiance to the people.

Vijay
In a fiery display of political rivalry, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay has launched a vehement attack on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin, criticizing his alleged corruption and unmet electoral promises. The actor-politician has continuously targeted the DMK regime, suggesting that Stalin's true allies are "bribe, corruption, and political gains."

Vijay challenged Stalin to declare his assets and questioned the sources of his wealth, indicating public skepticism about the chief minister's financial transparency. The TVK leader accused the ruling party of false achievements, while directing criticism back at the CM, claiming his governance was ineffective for Tamil Nadu.

Positioning the approaching elections as a significant political duel, Vijay asserted that the real contest was between the people of Tamil Nadu and corruption, not between Chennai and Delhi. Rallying party supporters, he emphasized TVK's commitment to secularism and social justice, while vowing to personally connect with voters in every village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

