Political Tensions Rise in Telangana Amidst Arrests and Clashes
Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao and several party workers were taken into preventive custody and later released amid communal disturbances. Rao's attempt to visit tension-hit areas led to his detention. Prominent party leaders criticized his arrest, citing rising political tensions with Congress in the region.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated in Telangana as BJP state president N Ramchander Rao and over ten party workers faced preventive custody on Sunday. Despite initial house arrest on Saturday, Rao's attempted trip to Banswada following communal unrest resulted in further police intervention.
Police detained Rao during his attempt to support Hindu victims of recent incidents and party workers in Kamareddy, involved in clashes with Congress members. The political dispute has drawn condemnation from Union Ministers against the treatment of Rao.
The altercation roots back to a land dispute, escalating police intervention to manage crowds of BJP and Congress supporters. Authorities arrested 12 in Banswada, while Kamareddy saw protests and a significant vehicle overturn.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Greenland Rejects U.S. Hospital Ship Proposal: Political Tensions Rise
PM Modi Slams Congress's 'Shameful' Protest at AI Summit
Bhupen Kumar Borah's Strategic Political Shift: From Congress to BJP
The ''crazy (sarfira) and reckless (be-lagaam)'' leader of Congress is bent on destroying the country: PM Modi at Meerut rally.
Karnataka Congress Leadership Tussle: A Call for Resolution