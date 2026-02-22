Political Tensions Rise in Telangana Amidst Arrests and Clashes

Tensions escalated in Telangana as BJP state president N Ramchander Rao and over ten party workers faced preventive custody on Sunday. Despite initial house arrest on Saturday, Rao's attempted trip to Banswada following communal unrest resulted in further police intervention.

Police detained Rao during his attempt to support Hindu victims of recent incidents and party workers in Kamareddy, involved in clashes with Congress members. The political dispute has drawn condemnation from Union Ministers against the treatment of Rao.

The altercation roots back to a land dispute, escalating police intervention to manage crowds of BJP and Congress supporters. Authorities arrested 12 in Banswada, while Kamareddy saw protests and a significant vehicle overturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)