Political Tensions Rise in Telangana Amidst Arrests and Clashes

Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao and several party workers were taken into preventive custody and later released amid communal disturbances. Rao's attempt to visit tension-hit areas led to his detention. Prominent party leaders criticized his arrest, citing rising political tensions with Congress in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions escalated in Telangana as BJP state president N Ramchander Rao and over ten party workers faced preventive custody on Sunday. Despite initial house arrest on Saturday, Rao's attempted trip to Banswada following communal unrest resulted in further police intervention.

Police detained Rao during his attempt to support Hindu victims of recent incidents and party workers in Kamareddy, involved in clashes with Congress members. The political dispute has drawn condemnation from Union Ministers against the treatment of Rao.

The altercation roots back to a land dispute, escalating police intervention to manage crowds of BJP and Congress supporters. Authorities arrested 12 in Banswada, while Kamareddy saw protests and a significant vehicle overturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

