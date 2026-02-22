Trump Plans Hospital Ship Deployment to Greenland Amid Political Tensions

In a surprising development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media that he is coordinating with Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry to deploy a hospital ship to Greenland. This move is part of Trump's controversial interest in acquiring the Danish territory.

The announcement occurred just before Trump hosted a dinner for Republican governors, where Landry was present. The President emphasized the urgent need to assist Greenland's sick population, though details of the plan remain unclear as neither the White House nor Landry's office responded to queries regarding the origin of this request.

This declaration comes amidst a backdrop of geopolitical tensions. Danish King Frederik recently visited Greenland, reinforcing the monarchy's connection with the territory amid Trump's acquisition ambitions. Meanwhile, Denmark evacuated a crew member from a U.S. submarine near Nuuk, raising questions about the relationship between these events and Trump's sudden hospital ship deployment plan.