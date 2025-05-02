Left Menu

Anuradha Prasad Joins UPSC: A Legacy of Public Service Excellence

Anuradha Prasad, a former bureaucrat with a rich history in public service, has been appointed as a Union Public Service Commission member. Her career spans over 37 years, with significant contributions in various ministries. Prasad's extensive experience is expected to bring critical insights to her new role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 15:45 IST
Anuradha Prasad Joins UPSC: A Legacy of Public Service Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

Former bureaucrat Anuradha Prasad has taken the oath as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), further embellishing her illustrious career in public service.

Prasad belongs to the 1986 batch of the Indian Defence Accounts Service and has recently concluded a tenure as Secretary of the Inter-State Council Secretariat, where she played a crucial role in fostering center-state relations.

With the UPSC currently lacking a chairman, Prasad's expertise in public finance and policy is poised to contribute significantly to the commission's operations, especially with pending roles needing to be filled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025