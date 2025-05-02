Anuradha Prasad Joins UPSC: A Legacy of Public Service Excellence

Former bureaucrat Anuradha Prasad has taken the oath as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), further embellishing her illustrious career in public service.

Prasad belongs to the 1986 batch of the Indian Defence Accounts Service and has recently concluded a tenure as Secretary of the Inter-State Council Secretariat, where she played a crucial role in fostering center-state relations.

With the UPSC currently lacking a chairman, Prasad's expertise in public finance and policy is poised to contribute significantly to the commission's operations, especially with pending roles needing to be filled.

(With inputs from agencies.)