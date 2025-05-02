Anuradha Prasad Joins UPSC: A Legacy of Public Service Excellence
Anuradha Prasad, a former bureaucrat with a rich history in public service, has been appointed as a Union Public Service Commission member. Her career spans over 37 years, with significant contributions in various ministries. Prasad's extensive experience is expected to bring critical insights to her new role.
Former bureaucrat Anuradha Prasad has taken the oath as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), further embellishing her illustrious career in public service.
Prasad belongs to the 1986 batch of the Indian Defence Accounts Service and has recently concluded a tenure as Secretary of the Inter-State Council Secretariat, where she played a crucial role in fostering center-state relations.
With the UPSC currently lacking a chairman, Prasad's expertise in public finance and policy is poised to contribute significantly to the commission's operations, especially with pending roles needing to be filled.
