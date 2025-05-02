Left Menu

Brexit Waters: Arbitration Verdict on UK-EU Fishing Dispute

An arbitration panel delivered a mixed ruling on a dispute between Britain and the EU regarding post-Brexit fishing rights. The Permanent Court of Arbitration found Britain's ban on sandeel fishing in the North Sea to be disproportionate, potentially complicating UK-EU relations.

An arbitration panel has delivered a mixed ruling in the ongoing dispute between Britain and the European Union over post-Brexit fishing rights, according to the Permanent Court of Arbitration's announcement on Friday.

The contentious case, which poses a challenge to Britain's attempts to reset its relations with the EU, specifically addressed the controversial British ban on fishing sandeels within its North Sea waters, and whether it breached the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

The three-member panel dismissed several complaints made by the EU, yet ruled that the British sandeel fishing ban in English waters was 'not proportionate'. They concluded that the United Kingdom must undertake measures to align with the ruling.

