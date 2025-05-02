Crisis in Odisha: TMC MP Demands Action on Attacks Against Migrant Workers
TMC MP Yusuf Pathan has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in response to alleged attacks on migrant workers from West Bengal in Odisha. The letter highlights violence against workers, particularly from Murshidabad district, calling for immediate government action, protection, and investigation into the incidents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
TMC MP Yusuf Pathan has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene regarding reported attacks on West Bengal's migrant workers in Odisha.
The request follows claims of violence, threats, and harassment against laborers in BJP-ruled regions, especially affecting those from Murshidabad.
Pathan seeks swift investigations and safety measures to address these alarming incidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
