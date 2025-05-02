Left Menu

Crisis in Odisha: TMC MP Demands Action on Attacks Against Migrant Workers

TMC MP Yusuf Pathan has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention in response to alleged attacks on migrant workers from West Bengal in Odisha. The letter highlights violence against workers, particularly from Murshidabad district, calling for immediate government action, protection, and investigation into the incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-05-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 16:14 IST
Crisis in Odisha: TMC MP Demands Action on Attacks Against Migrant Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MP Yusuf Pathan has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene regarding reported attacks on West Bengal's migrant workers in Odisha.

The request follows claims of violence, threats, and harassment against laborers in BJP-ruled regions, especially affecting those from Murshidabad.

Pathan seeks swift investigations and safety measures to address these alarming incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025