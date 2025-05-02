EU Fines TikTok €530 Million over Data Privacy Breaches

European Union privacy authorities have levied a €530 million fine on TikTok after a comprehensive investigation revealed that the app's data transfers to China violated EU's stringent data privacy regulations.

The Irish Data Protection Commission, serving as the primary regulator due to TikTok's Dublin headquarters, mandated the company to ensure compliance within six months, citing lack of transparency in data transfer practices.

TikTok intends to challenge the decision and highlighted its Project Clover initiative, which enhances data protection through European data centers, although EU regulators remained unconvinced of its sufficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)