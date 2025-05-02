Ganga Expressway's Strategic Airstrip: A Milestone in Defense Preparedness
The Indian Air Force conducted its first 'land and go' drill on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This marks the expressway's debut as India's first to support fighter jet landings by day and night, enhancing defense capabilities. Extensive security measures were implemented for the drill.
In a landmark event for India's defense capabilities, the Indian Air Force initiated its first 'land and go' drill on the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday.
This 3.5-kilometer stretch of expressway becomes the nation's first to support day and night landings of fighter jets, showcasing its unique strategic importance.
Top defense officials, alongside state authorities, monitored the drill, which involved various aircraft, including Rafale and C-130J Super Hercules, testing the airstrip's operational flexibility with stringent security measures in place.
