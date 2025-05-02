INS Sunayna's Port Call to Seychelles Highlights India's Regional Maritime Vision

On 1 May 2025, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sunayna, designated as Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, arrived at Port Victoria in Seychelles, marking a pivotal moment in its operational deployment throughout the South-West Indian Ocean Region. This visit underscores India’s strategic maritime outreach under the Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) doctrine and reaffirms its enduring commitment to strengthening partnerships with friendly littoral nations.

The vessel's arrival in Seychelles came on the heels of a successful Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance mission conducted in coordination with the National Coast Guard of Mauritius. This mission, like others before it, was aimed at supporting regional maritime security and ensuring the safe and lawful use of ocean spaces shared by neighboring nations.

Warm Welcome and High-Level Engagements

At Port Victoria, INS Sunayna was received with full honors. The welcome ceremony was graced by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of Seychelles, the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles, and India’s Defence Adviser. The ceremonial reception served as a powerful symbol of the warm and strategic bilateral ties between India and Seychelles.

During her stay, Sunayna will engage in a spectrum of activities designed to bolster professional cooperation and cultural camaraderie. These include cross-deck visits with multinational naval personnel, high-level interactions between Indian naval officers and senior officials of the Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF), and a joint yoga session designed to promote health, unity, and mindfulness among the crew members.

These events are more than symbolic—they are strategic platforms to promote mutual trust, build interoperability, and foster collaborative maritime practices among regional partners.

A Multinational Crew on a Collaborative Mission

One of the standout features of this deployment is INS Sunayna’s onboard multinational crew. The ship currently hosts 44 naval personnel from nine friendly foreign countries in the South-West Indian Ocean Region. This unique crew composition reflects India’s inclusive approach to regional maritime capacity-building and its willingness to share operational expertise with partner nations.

The SAGAR mission is more than just diplomacy; it is a practical training and operational engagement mission that emphasizes shared learning and cooperative security. By embarking personnel from partner nations, India is investing in the long-term goal of regional security self-sufficiency and harmonized maritime governance.

Regional Outreach and Past Port Visits

Before reaching Seychelles, INS Sunayna conducted successful port visits to Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, Nacala in Mozambique, and Port Louis in Mauritius. These visits included joint exercises with local naval forces, training exchanges, and collaborative discussions with maritime security agencies. These engagements aimed to refine standard operating procedures, enhance interoperability, and exchange best practices in coastal surveillance and humanitarian assistance.

Each of these stops reinforced India’s position as a dependable maritime partner, capable of both leading and listening in its interactions with regional stakeholders.

Onboard Capabilities and Strategic Significance

INS Sunayna is a Saryu-class Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel (NOPV), constructed indigenously in India. The ship is equipped with state-of-the-art surveillance systems, medium and close-range gunnery weapons, and modern electronic warfare suites including advanced missile defense systems. The vessel is also capable of carrying a helicopter, providing extended operational range and flexibility for various missions, including EEZ surveillance, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and anti-piracy operations.

The ship’s multifaceted capabilities make it a critical asset in India’s regional maritime architecture, particularly in areas where non-traditional security threats such as piracy, illegal fishing, and trafficking are prevalent.

Next Stop: Maldives

INS Sunayna is scheduled to depart from Port Victoria on 2 May 2025, setting sail for her final port of call—Malé, the capital of Maldives. There, the ship will continue its regional engagement through professional cooperation and maritime outreach activities, culminating the current leg of its SAGAR mission.

This extended deployment is a testament to India’s unwavering commitment to a peaceful, secure, and cooperative Indian Ocean Region. Through initiatives like SAGAR and ships like INS Sunayna, India continues to play a leading role in shaping a stable maritime environment based on trust, inclusivity, and shared growth.