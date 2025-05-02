Murder of Hindu Activist Stirs Political Tensions in Karnataka

In a vehement critique, Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra has lambasted the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government following the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. Vijayendra has demanded an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the grim incident that has sent shockwaves across the state.

Highlighting concerns over safety and law enforcement, the BJP announced a Rs 25 lakh compensation for Shetty's family and insists the government provides similar support. Shetty, a well-known Hindutva supporter, lost his life in Mangaluru, allegedly due to negligence and systemic failures in policing.

Amidst allegations of a deteriorating law and order situation, the BJP is questioning the governance under Congress. There are calls for transparent investigations and accountability from state officials, highlighting the broader political turmoil and community concerns in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)