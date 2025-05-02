CoGTA Pledges Support for African Identity and Cultural Preservation

In a passionate reaffirmation of South Africa’s commitment to cultural integrity and Pan-African unity, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has reiterated the government’s resolve to promote the African Renaissance. His remarks came during the second day of the Africa Month Symposium and Festival, held at the Kara Heritage Institute on Friday.

The event was co-hosted by the African Renaissance Forum and the Pan African Parliament (PAP), bringing together cultural practitioners, thought leaders, and government officials to engage in deep reflection on African heritage, identity, and leadership.

A Commitment to African Rebirth and Cultural Identity

Minister Hlabisa declared that South Africa stands steadfast in its efforts to build unity among African nations, foster sustainable development, and elevate indigenous knowledge systems within contemporary governance frameworks. He pointed to the African Renaissance as a powerful vehicle for reclaiming identity and dignity, which must be nurtured through cultural preservation and inclusivity.

Hlabisa lauded the Kara Heritage Institute—a key cultural institution dedicated to honouring Africa’s humanity and promoting historical consciousness—as a critical partner in this mission. He credited the Institute, along with traditional healers and initiation practitioners, for their efforts in safeguarding and transmitting Africa’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Protecting Cultural Traditions: The Role of Initiation

A major focus of the Minister’s address was the traditional practice of male initiation. He underscored its enduring significance in shaping personal and communal identity, noting that rites of passage are central to cultural continuity.

However, he did not shy away from confronting the darker side of this practice. Hlabisa expressed serious concern over the recurring deaths and amputations, especially in the Eastern Cape, where unsafe initiation schools and unqualified practitioners have tarnished a sacred tradition.

“Initiation must not lead to unnecessary deaths,” he stressed. “It must be carried out by those who are properly trained and who understand the deep cultural significance behind the practice. Government must act not only as a partner but as a protector of our young people.”

To this end, he announced the government’s intent to forge a formal partnership with the Kara Heritage Institute through the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This MoU, he said, would aim to align traditional practices with constitutional rights and national legislation, ensuring cultural preservation without compromising safety or legality.

Calls for Unity and Self-Worth in African Leadership

Echoing the Minister’s sentiments, Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns–Ncamashe delivered a powerful reflection on African leadership and self-perception. Speaking to a captivated audience, Burns–Ncamashe challenged Africans to embrace their cultural worth and reject inferiority complexes.

“We must interrogate what truly defines our leaders as traditional leaders,” he said. “This is a moment for self-reflection. We must not look down on ourselves, for we are worthy, and we deserve better.”

He emphasized the need for collective effort in redefining African leadership within the framework of traditional values, unity, and dignity. His remarks underscored the festival’s broader goal of fostering pride and agency among Africans.

The Road Ahead: Cultural Unity and Resource Ownership

The Africa Month Symposium and Festival, which began on Thursday, is set to include further discussions on a wide range of themes. These include the origin and identity of African people, the role of rites of passage, the reclamation and equitable distribution of land and natural resources, and the spiritual revival of the African sacred monarchy.

Organizers hope the event will inspire new policy dialogues, research initiatives, and community partnerships that center African values and solutions.

With the active participation of government leaders like Hlabisa and Burns–Ncamashe, the Kara Heritage Institute and its partners are laying the groundwork for a cultural renaissance grounded in safety, pride, and collective healing.

As the festival continues, it is clear that South Africa’s vision for the future is one where the past is honoured, the present is empowered, and the future is crafted with African hands and hearts.