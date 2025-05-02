Prince Harry's Security Challenge Dismissed

Prince Harry has been dealt a legal blow in his bid to challenge modifications to his security arrangements, which were revised after he stepped back from his royal responsibilities alongside his wife, Meghan.

The British government's Home Office decided in February 2020 that the Duke of Sussex would not automatically receive personal police protection while visiting the United Kingdom. This decision was subsequently deemed lawful by the High Court in London, a ruling that was later affirmed by three senior judges at the Court of Appeal.

The outcome underscores ongoing tensions surrounding Prince Harry's status and the support traditionally extended to members of the royal family.

(With inputs from agencies.)