Left Menu

Prince Harry's Security Challenge Dismissed

Prince Harry has lost his appeal against alterations to his security protocol following his departure from royal duties. The British Home Office's 2020 decision to deny him automatic personal police protection while in the UK was upheld by the High Court and confirmed by the Court of Appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 18:49 IST
Prince Harry's Security Challenge Dismissed
Prince Harry

Prince Harry has been dealt a legal blow in his bid to challenge modifications to his security arrangements, which were revised after he stepped back from his royal responsibilities alongside his wife, Meghan.

The British government's Home Office decided in February 2020 that the Duke of Sussex would not automatically receive personal police protection while visiting the United Kingdom. This decision was subsequently deemed lawful by the High Court in London, a ruling that was later affirmed by three senior judges at the Court of Appeal.

The outcome underscores ongoing tensions surrounding Prince Harry's status and the support traditionally extended to members of the royal family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025