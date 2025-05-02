Germany's Spy Agency Labels AfD 'Extremist': A Democratic Blow?

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has designated the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) as 'extremist,' a classification that permits enhanced monitoring of the party.

This decision stems from a comprehensive 1,100-page report cited by security officials, which lists inflammatory language and anti-migrant sentiments by party officials.

The AfD has condemned this action, calling it an assault on democracy, while facing allegations of racism and undermining German sovereignty with their divisive rhetoric.

