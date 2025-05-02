Germany's Spy Agency Labels AfD 'Extremist': A Democratic Blow?
Germany's intelligence agency classified the far-right AfD as 'extremist,' allowing increased surveillance. This decision, based on a confidential report, highlights anti-migrant rhetoric and inflammatory statements by party leaders. The move has been criticized by the AfD as a blow to democracy, reflecting deep political tensions in the country.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:23 IST
Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has designated the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) as 'extremist,' a classification that permits enhanced monitoring of the party.
This decision stems from a comprehensive 1,100-page report cited by security officials, which lists inflammatory language and anti-migrant sentiments by party officials.
The AfD has condemned this action, calling it an assault on democracy, while facing allegations of racism and undermining German sovereignty with their divisive rhetoric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AfD
- extremist
- Germany
- far-right
- democracy
- anti-migrant
- racism
- Islamophobia
- spy agency
- surveillance
