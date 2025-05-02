Left Menu

Germany's Spy Agency Labels AfD 'Extremist': A Democratic Blow?

Germany's intelligence agency classified the far-right AfD as 'extremist,' allowing increased surveillance. This decision, based on a confidential report, highlights anti-migrant rhetoric and inflammatory statements by party leaders. The move has been criticized by the AfD as a blow to democracy, reflecting deep political tensions in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:23 IST
Germany's Spy Agency Labels AfD 'Extremist': A Democratic Blow?

Germany's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) has designated the far-right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) as 'extremist,' a classification that permits enhanced monitoring of the party.

This decision stems from a comprehensive 1,100-page report cited by security officials, which lists inflammatory language and anti-migrant sentiments by party officials.

The AfD has condemned this action, calling it an assault on democracy, while facing allegations of racism and undermining German sovereignty with their divisive rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025