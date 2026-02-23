Racism Strikes Weekend Premier League Matches
Anti-discrimination campaigners express dismay after a weekend of racial abuse marred Premier League games. Four players, including Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, faced racist messages on social media. Organizations urge stronger action from platforms, as the Premier League reaffirms its zero-tolerance stance on racism.
Anti-discrimination campaigners expressed outrage following a troubling weekend in the Premier League, where four players faced racial abuse on social media post-match. Chelsea's Wesley Fofana, Burnley's Hannibal Mejbri, and others shared the offensive messages they received, highlighting an ongoing issue.
After Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Burnley, and Wolverhampton's loss to Crystal Palace, players including Tolu Arokodare publicly revealed the racist messages sent through Instagram. Sunderland's Romaine Mundle also faced online abuse after his team's defeat to Fulham.
The charity Kick It Out and the Premier League condemned these acts, demanding robust actions from social media platforms. They emphasized that discrimination holds serious consequences, asserting football's inclusive nature. Meanwhile, a UEFA investigation is underway regarding similar allegations involving Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior.
