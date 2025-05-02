Karnataka High Court Denies Immunity to BJP's C T Ravi
The Karnataka High Court dismissed BJP MLC C T Ravi's plea to quash criminal charges for allegedly derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The court ruled these actions lacked legislative privilege and could be subject to legal proceedings despite appeals for immunity under Article 194(2) of the Constitution.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court has rejected BJP MLC C T Ravi's plea to dismiss criminal charges related to derogatory comments reportedly made against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The remarks, delivered within the Legislative Council, spurred legal action that Ravi sought to challenge.
Justice M Nagaprasanna ruled that if the alleged remarks were intended to insult the complainant, they could be taken as an affront to her modesty, and he deemed them unrelated to official legislative matters. As such, the petition was dismissed, asserting no legislative privilege applied.
While Ravi's defense claimed immunity under Article 194(2) of the Constitution, the court cited that immunity for legislative speech is not absolute. Therefore, the actions, especially occurring outside formal sessions, warrant legal scrutiny, aligning with existing Supreme Court rulings on similar matters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judicial Immunity Questioned: VP Dhankhar's Call for Transparency
Vice President Questions Legal Immunity in High Court Cash Scandal
Cyber Immunity: The Future of Digital Security
Trump Administration Removes Immunity for Palestinian Refugee Agency
US Reverses Immunity Stance on UNRWA Amid Hamas Ties Allegations