Water Wars: Navigating Tensions Between Punjab and Haryana Over Bhakra Dam Supply

A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan greenlit the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision to release an additional 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. This comes amidst Punjab's resistance to increase supply, escalating tensions over the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan chaired a pivotal meeting on Friday, aimed at addressing the recent water-sharing dispute between Punjab and Haryana. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has resolved to release an additional 4,500 cusecs of water to Haryana over an eight-day period to meet urgent needs.

Alongside senior officials from the Government of India, representatives from Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, who rely on Bhakra and Pong dams for water, attended the meeting. The decision was made to ensure Haryana receives essential water supplies while Punjab is promised additional water during the dam's filling period if necessary.

The meeting was pivotal in the backdrop of escalating tensions over water allocations, as Punjab, led by the AAP, initially resisted increasing water to the BJP-ruled Haryana. Political leaders in Punjab are now strategizing future actions, including potential discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

