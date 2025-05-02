Daring Police Encounter Unveils Notorious Theft Ring

In a dramatic turn of events, police successfully apprehended three individuals implicated in a string of thefts and robberies. The operation, carried out near the Moser Beer roundabout, followed a tip-off about suspicious activities in a nearby forest area.

During the ensuing encounter, two of the suspects were shot in the leg when they allegedly exchanged fire with the police. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, the suspects opened fire, prompting a swift retaliatory response from law enforcement. The injured are identified as Bittu alias Pravesh and Golu Jatav, both 24.

While another suspect named Naveen briefly evaded capture, police eventually managed to detain him. A search of the area revealed two pistols, magazines, a country-made firearm, and three vehicles, including a Thar jeep and two cars. Investigators discovered multiple theft and robbery charges against the suspects, underscoring the severity of their criminal activities.

