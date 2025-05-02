Left Menu

Daring Police Encounter Unveils Notorious Theft Ring

Police arrested three suspects linked to serial theft and robbery after a thrilling encounter. Two suspects sustained leg injuries during police crossfire, while the third initially escaped. Authorities recovered firearms and vehicles. Multiple past cases implicate the accused. The operation unfolded near Moser Beer roundabout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 02-05-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 20:01 IST
Daring Police Encounter Unveils Notorious Theft Ring
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police successfully apprehended three individuals implicated in a string of thefts and robberies. The operation, carried out near the Moser Beer roundabout, followed a tip-off about suspicious activities in a nearby forest area.

During the ensuing encounter, two of the suspects were shot in the leg when they allegedly exchanged fire with the police. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, Shakti Mohan Awasthi, the suspects opened fire, prompting a swift retaliatory response from law enforcement. The injured are identified as Bittu alias Pravesh and Golu Jatav, both 24.

While another suspect named Naveen briefly evaded capture, police eventually managed to detain him. A search of the area revealed two pistols, magazines, a country-made firearm, and three vehicles, including a Thar jeep and two cars. Investigators discovered multiple theft and robbery charges against the suspects, underscoring the severity of their criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025