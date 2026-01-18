Delhi Police Crackdown: High-End Vehicle Theft Syndicate Busted

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated vehicle theft syndicate, apprehending three alleged participants and recovering 16 high-end stolen cars, an official announced.

The investigation commenced following the theft of a Hyundai Creta from Delhi's Pitampura on August 5, with the case being escalated to the Crime Branch by September 5. A crucial lead was received on December 24, linking stolen vehicles to a suspect in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Raids led to the arrest of Damandeep Singh, dubbed the mastermind who operated a second-hand car business. Transporting stolen cars from Delhi to Punjab, the syndicate forged documents to re-register vehicles for unsuspecting buyers. Further arrests and recoveries were made, highlighting a broader criminal network under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)