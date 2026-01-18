Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: High-End Vehicle Theft Syndicate Busted

Delhi Police have disrupted an inter-state vehicle theft syndicate with three arrests and the recovery of 16 high-end stolen vehicles. The syndicate was involved in stealing, forging, and reselling cars across regions, with key players arrested in operations across Delhi and Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:56 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: High-End Vehicle Theft Syndicate Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated vehicle theft syndicate, apprehending three alleged participants and recovering 16 high-end stolen cars, an official announced.

The investigation commenced following the theft of a Hyundai Creta from Delhi's Pitampura on August 5, with the case being escalated to the Crime Branch by September 5. A crucial lead was received on December 24, linking stolen vehicles to a suspect in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Raids led to the arrest of Damandeep Singh, dubbed the mastermind who operated a second-hand car business. Transporting stolen cars from Delhi to Punjab, the syndicate forged documents to re-register vehicles for unsuspecting buyers. Further arrests and recoveries were made, highlighting a broader criminal network under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
2
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
3
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global
4
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026