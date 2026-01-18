Delhi Police Crackdown: High-End Vehicle Theft Syndicate Busted
Delhi Police have disrupted an inter-state vehicle theft syndicate with three arrests and the recovery of 16 high-end stolen vehicles. The syndicate was involved in stealing, forging, and reselling cars across regions, with key players arrested in operations across Delhi and Punjab.
In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have dismantled a sophisticated vehicle theft syndicate, apprehending three alleged participants and recovering 16 high-end stolen cars, an official announced.
The investigation commenced following the theft of a Hyundai Creta from Delhi's Pitampura on August 5, with the case being escalated to the Crime Branch by September 5. A crucial lead was received on December 24, linking stolen vehicles to a suspect in Jalandhar, Punjab.
Raids led to the arrest of Damandeep Singh, dubbed the mastermind who operated a second-hand car business. Transporting stolen cars from Delhi to Punjab, the syndicate forged documents to re-register vehicles for unsuspecting buyers. Further arrests and recoveries were made, highlighting a broader criminal network under investigation.
