Jharkhand High Court Demands Action on Biowaste Management

The Jharkhand High Court has demanded that district deputy commissioners across the state submit reports detailing measures taken for the proper management and disposal of biowaste materials in their jurisdictions.

A division bench, consisting of Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Rajesh Shankar, issued this directive during a hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Jharkhand Human Rights Confederation. The PIL pointed out the alarming inadequacies in biowaste management, emphasizing the improper disposal of medical waste by hospitals, which leads to severe environmental pollution and health hazards.

The court expressed disappointment over the failure of officials to comply with previous orders to furnish these reports. The bench warned of continued oversight and has set May 8 as the deadline for the district authorities to submit their comprehensive reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)