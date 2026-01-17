NGT Intervenes in Deepor Beel Pollution Crisis

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has expressed serious concern over the environmental degradation occurring at Deepor Beel, a crucial Ramsar-listed wetland in Guwahati.

Taking suo motu cognisance based on an earlier news report, the Eastern Zone Bench of the NGT highlighted major violations by the Assam Pollution Control Board.

The Central Pollution Control Board had earlier reported concerning levels of water pollution. The tribunal has demanded swift remedial actions and roped in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation to help address the alarming urban pollution issues affecting the site.

