Breath of Change: Tackling India's Air Pollution Crisis

The World Bank report 'A Breath of Change' highlights severe air pollution issues in the Indo-Gangetic plains, leading to a million premature deaths annually. Congress accuses the Modi government of ignoring the crisis. The party calls for strict air quality regulations and expanded clean air programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:13 IST
Breath of Change: Tackling India's Air Pollution Crisis
The Congress party has raised alarm over air pollution in the Indo-Gangetic plains, citing a World Bank report warning of significant health and economic impacts.

With one million premature deaths annually in the region, Congress criticizes the Modi administration for its inadequate response and advocates for stringent air quality measures.

Proposals include tighter emission standards, retirement of old coal plants, and enhanced clean air initiatives to address this deepening health crisis.

