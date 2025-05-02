Mangaluru Police Crack Down on Social Media Hate After Activist's Murder

The Mangaluru city police have launched stringent measures against individuals fostering communal tensions on social media platforms, following the murder of Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty. The activist, also identified as a rowdy sheeter, was killed by unidentified individuals late Thursday evening in the Bajpe police jurisdiction.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal disclosed that 12 cases have been filed for circulating incendiary content online. The offending materials include threats of retaliation, casteist slurs, and content glorifying violence. These were found on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, some even being live-streamed during Shetty's funeral.

Investigations are focusing on social media accounts such as 'Kudla Friends', 'beary_royal_nawab', and 'hindu_mantra_', accused of inciting communal unrest. Alongside online offenses, authorities have registered three criminal cases linked to incidents of stone-pelting and assault during Friday's bandh. Enhanced surveillance is being conducted to track down the sources of inflammatory content, with Commissioner Agarwal warning of severe legal action against offenders.

