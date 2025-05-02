Left Menu

Manipur Gears Up: Security Tightened Pre-Anniversary of Ethnic Strife

Manipur has intensified security measures ahead of the second anniversary of ethnic strife. Police and CRPF have deployed over 1,000 personnel for confidence-building exercises. Authorities issued warnings against rallies and anti-national activities. Meanwhile, student groups called for a statewide shutdown, and the government prohibited certain clothing and slogans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:14 IST
Manipur Gears Up: Security Tightened Pre-Anniversary of Ethnic Strife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces in Manipur have stepped up precautions as the state prepares to mark the second anniversary of ethnic strife on May 3. Enhanced measures include intensified checks and flag marches by police and CRPF to foster public confidence and monitor anti-social activity.

Over 1,000 personnel were engaged in joint operations across Imphal and other districts. Authorities issued warnings against unwanted activities and rallies, citing prior ethnic tensions. They stressed maintaining peace during the scheduled Manipur People's Convention, urging citizens' cooperation.

Meanwhile, prominent student groups called for a shutdown in Kuki-majority areas, appealing for a silent observance. Amid rising tensions, arrest operations continue, and state leaders, including the Speaker, anticipate governance reviews under the current President's rule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

Narrow Senate Defeat: U.S. Tariff Showdown

 Global
2
Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

Trump's Potential Trade Deals with Key Asian Markets

 United States
3
Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Senate Stalemate: Failed Bid to Block Trump's Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tensions

Unveiling the Ukraine-U.S. Mineral Pact: A Strategic Step Amidst Global Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025