Manipur Gears Up: Security Tightened Pre-Anniversary of Ethnic Strife

Security forces in Manipur have stepped up precautions as the state prepares to mark the second anniversary of ethnic strife on May 3. Enhanced measures include intensified checks and flag marches by police and CRPF to foster public confidence and monitor anti-social activity.

Over 1,000 personnel were engaged in joint operations across Imphal and other districts. Authorities issued warnings against unwanted activities and rallies, citing prior ethnic tensions. They stressed maintaining peace during the scheduled Manipur People's Convention, urging citizens' cooperation.

Meanwhile, prominent student groups called for a shutdown in Kuki-majority areas, appealing for a silent observance. Amid rising tensions, arrest operations continue, and state leaders, including the Speaker, anticipate governance reviews under the current President's rule.

