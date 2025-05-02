Left Menu

Crisis in West Bank: A Community Uprooted

Israeli forces plan to demolish homes in Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps in the West Bank. The UN reported that residents were forced to evacuate while facing arrests and warning shots. The ongoing military operation has displaced thousands, marking the largest displacement since the 1967 war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:17 IST
In a recent escalation, Israeli forces prepared to demolish homes across two northern urban refugee camps in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, as stated by Tulkarem's governor, Abdallah Kamil, and confirmed by Israeli military documents shared with The Associated Press.

Kamil announced on social media that Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps were the main targets, with 116 homes set for demolition. The military documents, verified by a United Nations official, indicated that these demolitions would commence within 24 hours, pressing further urgency onto the residents.

The situation prompted mass evacuations as residents hurried to collect their possessions. The UN's agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, has reported instances of Israeli forces arresting individuals and firing warning shots in the process. This ongoing campaign represents the largest displacement in the region since 1967, with Israeli troops potentially staying in certain camps for an extended period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

