Disputed Borders: Venezuela Rejects UN Court's Essequibo Ruling

Venezuela's government rejected a UN court's ruling to refrain from holding elections in the disputed Essequibo region claimed by both Venezuela and Guyana. The Venezuelan government maintains the region as an integral part of their territory and refuses international interference. The dispute over resource-rich Essequibo remains unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:51 IST
Venezuela on Friday dismissed an order from the United Nations' top court that instructed it not to hold elections in the contested Essequibo territory, claimed by both Venezuela and Guyana.

President Nicolás Maduro's administration reiterated its refusal to recognize the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, labeling the court's actions as interference in national affairs.

The Essequibo region remains a point of contention, with Venezuela asserting historical ownership and rejecting arbitration borders dating back to 1899, while Guyana seeks international recognition of these boundaries amid rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

