Leave Cancellation at Ordnance Factory Chanda Sparks National Security Debate

The Ordnance Factory Chanda, located in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, has made a decisive move by cancelling all employee leaves, citing national security and operational urgency as primary reasons. This action underscores the factory's pivotal role in the nation's defense infrastructure.

The directive, issued by the deputy general manager and following instructions from the chairman and managing director of Munitions India Limited, clearly states that all types of leave are cancelled with immediate effect. Employees have been urged to report for duty without fail, ensuring continuity in their contributions during this period deemed critical for national interest.

Furthermore, the circular emphasizes that exceptions to the leave cancellation will only be considered under the most compelling circumstances. This development highlights the pressing need for seamless operations at the factory to meet national demands.

