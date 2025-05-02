Left Menu

Leave Cancellation at Ordnance Factory Chanda Sparks National Security Debate

The Ordnance Factory Chanda in Maharashtra has cancelled all employee leaves due to national security and operational urgency. The directive, from Munitions India Limited, mandates uninterrupted attendance. Exemptions will be rare, emphasizing the critical national requirements during this period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:59 IST
Leave Cancellation at Ordnance Factory Chanda Sparks National Security Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ordnance Factory Chanda, located in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, has made a decisive move by cancelling all employee leaves, citing national security and operational urgency as primary reasons. This action underscores the factory's pivotal role in the nation's defense infrastructure.

The directive, issued by the deputy general manager and following instructions from the chairman and managing director of Munitions India Limited, clearly states that all types of leave are cancelled with immediate effect. Employees have been urged to report for duty without fail, ensuring continuity in their contributions during this period deemed critical for national interest.

Furthermore, the circular emphasizes that exceptions to the leave cancellation will only be considered under the most compelling circumstances. This development highlights the pressing need for seamless operations at the factory to meet national demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025