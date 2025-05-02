Left Menu

Shake-Up in Odisha Police Leadership: New Appointments Announced

The Odisha government has made significant appointments in the police high command. Senior IPS officer Susanta Kumar Nath has been appointed as the DG of prisons and correctional services.

The Odisha government announced a major reshuffle in its police leadership on Friday. Senior IPS officer Susanta Kumar Nath has been appointed the director general of prisons and correctional services, as per a notification from the state's home department.

Nath, a 1993-batch officer, took charge upon returning from central deputation. He succeeds Arun Ray, who retired last month. Additionally, Dayal Gangwar, a 1998-batch IPS officer, has been named Additional DG, Communication, while Prateek Mohanty, from the 2000 batch, is set to serve as ADGP, Headquarters.

In other changes, Narayan Nayak, previously AIG of Police, Marine & Coastal Security, has been transferred to serve as SP Sonepur, according to another notification. These appointments reflect the state government's strategy to refresh its police management team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

