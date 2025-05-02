Punjab vs Haryana: Water Wars at Nangal Dam

In an escalating water dispute, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains made a determined visit to the Nangal Dam, pledging to prevent any excess water from being released to Haryana. Accompanied by Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri and Aam Aadmi Party workers, Bains reviewed the situation as Punjab continues its strong opposition against the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision.

The issue centers on BBMB's plan to distribute additional water to Haryana, a move that has drawn fierce criticism from Punjab officials. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier led a protest at the Nangal dam, underlining Punjab's existing contributions and attacking BBMB's perceived overreach.

Security has been heightened around the dam as tensions rise. Meanwhile, Haryana's government called for an all-party meeting to address Punjab's stance, as both states prepare for further confrontation over the vital resource.

(With inputs from agencies.)