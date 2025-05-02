Left Menu

Punjab vs Haryana: Water Wars at Nangal Dam

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains visits Nangal Dam, resisting the Bhakra Beas Management Board's decision to release more water to Haryana. The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, emphasizes its refusal to share additional water with neighboring states, citing rights and scarcity concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 23:35 IST
Punjab vs Haryana: Water Wars at Nangal Dam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an escalating water dispute, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains made a determined visit to the Nangal Dam, pledging to prevent any excess water from being released to Haryana. Accompanied by Deputy Speaker Jai Krishan Singh Rouri and Aam Aadmi Party workers, Bains reviewed the situation as Punjab continues its strong opposition against the Bhakra Beas Management Board's (BBMB) decision.

The issue centers on BBMB's plan to distribute additional water to Haryana, a move that has drawn fierce criticism from Punjab officials. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann earlier led a protest at the Nangal dam, underlining Punjab's existing contributions and attacking BBMB's perceived overreach.

Security has been heightened around the dam as tensions rise. Meanwhile, Haryana's government called for an all-party meeting to address Punjab's stance, as both states prepare for further confrontation over the vital resource.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyberbullying victims up to four times more likely to struggle academically

Faculty crackdown on AI misuse sparks trust gap in classrooms

Mapping the past: How digital elevation models revive lost heritage

LLMs vulnerable to deep-level jailbreaks via XAI fingerprinting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025