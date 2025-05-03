U.S. Finalizes New Sanctions Amid Rising Tensions with Russia

In a move to escalate economic pressure, the United States has finalized a set of new sanctions targeting Russia's energy giant Gazprom and other major entities in the banking sector. These measures, however, hinge on President Donald Trump's approval, sources from the administration confirmed.

Despite Trump's earlier attempts to engage the Kremlin in dialogue, frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin's intransigence in the Ukraine conflict seems to be nudging the U.S. policy towards harsher economic action. An official from the National Security Council hinted at a coordinated effort to impose more punitive actions.

While the comprehensive sanctions package awaits the president's nod, Trump's recent interactions suggest an interest in hardening the U.S. stance, especially after witnessing Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine. Secondary sanctions, particularly impactful due to the U.S. economy's scale, might be introduced to curb Russia's crucial oil and gas income streams.

