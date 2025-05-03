Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump's Unprecedented Executive Order Against Law Firm

A federal judge blocked an executive order by President Trump targeting the law firm Perkins Coie, ruling it unconstitutional. The order aimed to strip the firm's security clearances and federal contracts as punishment for past legal work. Similar orders against other firms have also been temporarily blocked.

A federal judge delivered a significant legal blow to President Donald Trump's administration by halting an executive order targeting the elite law firm Perkins Coie.

US District Judge Beryl Howell deemed the order unconstitutional, thus nullifying its attempt to punish Perkins Coie for previous legal representations.

This marks another setback for Trump's campaign against top-tier law firms, with others like WilmerHale also achieving temporary judicial reprieves against executive orders.

