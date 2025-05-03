Judge Halts Trump's Unprecedented Executive Order Against Law Firm

A federal judge delivered a significant legal blow to President Donald Trump's administration by halting an executive order targeting the elite law firm Perkins Coie.

US District Judge Beryl Howell deemed the order unconstitutional, thus nullifying its attempt to punish Perkins Coie for previous legal representations.

This marks another setback for Trump's campaign against top-tier law firms, with others like WilmerHale also achieving temporary judicial reprieves against executive orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)