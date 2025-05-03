Tragedy at Lairai Devi Temple: Goa CM Promises Inquiry

A tragic stampede claimed six lives at the Sree Lairai Devi Temple in Shirgao, North Goa. Held during the annual festival, the incident occurred around 3 am, injuring several attendees. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant promptly announced a thorough inquiry to unearth the cause of the tragedy.

Chief Minister Sawant visited the site and assured the media that the findings of the investigation would be made public. Emphasizing the importance of safety, he declared that future temple festivals across the state would see enhanced precautions to avoid similar mishaps.

In a show of solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to offer complete support to the Goa government. Sawant also spent time at North Goa District Hospital, engaging with the affected families and assuring those injured of necessary medical aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)