Pioneering Sustainable Change: Solarisation Initiatives in North Goa's Mining Belt

The North Goa District Mineral Foundation Trust (NGDMFT) has given the green light to several progressive projects in a bid to address the needs of communities affected by mining activities. At its 16th governing council meeting, chaired by North Goa Collector Ankit Yadav, initiatives focusing on sustainable growth were reviewed and endorsed.

Key proposals, amounting to more than Rs 22 crore, include the solarisation of panchayats in the mining belt, the provision of IT equipment for schools, and agricultural land desilting. These efforts are designed to bolster education, healthcare, rural development, and animal husbandry in the region.

Officials emphasize that these projects, supported by funds from mining operations, are crucial for fostering sustainable development and improving the standard of living for residents in the affected areas. By transitioning to solar power, North Goa aims to set a benchmark for ecological stewardship and community welfare.

