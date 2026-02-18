Pioneering Sustainable Change: Solarisation Initiatives in North Goa's Mining Belt
The North Goa District Mineral Foundation Trust (NGDMFT) approved new projects, including solarisation of panchayats and IT equipment for schools in mining-affected areas. The initiatives aim to utilize Rs 22 crore for sustainable development, focusing on education, healthcare, and rural development, improving the quality of life in North Goa.
- Country:
- India
The North Goa District Mineral Foundation Trust (NGDMFT) has given the green light to several progressive projects in a bid to address the needs of communities affected by mining activities. At its 16th governing council meeting, chaired by North Goa Collector Ankit Yadav, initiatives focusing on sustainable growth were reviewed and endorsed.
Key proposals, amounting to more than Rs 22 crore, include the solarisation of panchayats in the mining belt, the provision of IT equipment for schools, and agricultural land desilting. These efforts are designed to bolster education, healthcare, rural development, and animal husbandry in the region.
Officials emphasize that these projects, supported by funds from mining operations, are crucial for fostering sustainable development and improving the standard of living for residents in the affected areas. By transitioning to solar power, North Goa aims to set a benchmark for ecological stewardship and community welfare.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BPCL Solar Power Plant: A New Dawn in Renewable Energy
In Interim Budget, Rs 28,687 crore allotted to Rural Development, Panchayat Raj Department: TN Finance Minister.
Andhra Budget: Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department gets nearly Rs 23,000 cr.
VB-G RAM G: The Future of Rural Development