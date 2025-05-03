Political Battles and the ED: A Game of Numbers

Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale has raised serious allegations against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), suggesting that the agency has been disproportionately targeting opposition leaders in its probes. According to Gokhale, 98% of ED cases have been directed at political opponents, while just 2% involve individuals who later joined the ruling BJP.

Gokhale's statements come in the wake of ED Director Rahul Navin's remarks on the agency's increased activity post-2014. Navin highlighted the effectiveness of anti-money laundering laws since Narendra Modi's leadership began. However, Gokhale counters this, citing dismal conviction statistics of merely 0.7%, suggesting that the process serves as a punishment mechanism rather than yielding justice.

Navin acknowledged the slow judicial process, attributing it to the complexity of investigations while emphasizing that enforcement activities surged significantly after 2014. Meanwhile, the ED's focus remains on combating money laundering and economic offenses, amid accusations of political vendettas.

