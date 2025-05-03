Telangana Sets Benchmark with First Post-Independence Caste Census

In a landmark move, Telangana executed the first successful caste census in India since 1930, drawing widespread acclaim. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka celebrated the state's achievement as a proud victory for its people during an address in Khammam.

The initiative, meticulously conducted under the directives of Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, has become a model for the nation. The detailed findings aim to steer future policy-making decisions, as highlighted in an official release.

With a resolution passed in the Telangana Assembly seeking to grant 42 percent reservations to Backward Classes (BCs), the state government now calls on the Centre to endorse the recommendations. Moreover, the Modi government has announced future national census plans to incorporate caste enumeration inclusively.

(With inputs from agencies.)