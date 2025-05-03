Constables Suspended for Misconduct with Melon Vendor in Uttar Pradesh
Two constables from Pihani police station in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district have been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a local melon vendor and refusing to pay for their purchases. The suspension followed an inquiry ordered by the Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun after the vendor filed a complaint.
In a rare move that underscores accountability, two constables from Pihani police station in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district have been suspended following allegations of misconduct. The suspension came into effect after officials confirmed reports of the constables harassing a local vendor and evading payment for melons.
The decision followed a comprehensive inquiry sanctioned by Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun. The senior police officer assured the melon vendor, who filed the complaint, that justice would be expedited. The issue arose when the vendor, Lakhpat, reported the incident where constables Ankit Kumar and Anuj Kumar consumed melons worth Rs 20 without settling the bill and allegedly issued threats when confronted.
SP Jadaun stressed the importance of law enforcement officials adhering to the values of respect and accountability. He stated, "Uniformed personnel are expected to uphold the law and remain accountable. Misconduct of this nature will not be tolerated." An FIR has been filed, and strict disciplinary action is expected against those implicated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
