Suspension at Dental College: Inquiry Follows Student's Tragic Death

Six faculty members from Bengaluru's The Oxford Dental College have been suspended amid an investigation into the recent suicide of a 23-year-old student.

The deceased, identified as Yashaswini, was a third-year dental student allegedly humiliated at the college. Her death has sparked outrage among peers and her family.

In response, students are calling for actions against those accountable, as police confirm a case has been registered for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)