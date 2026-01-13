Left Menu

Suspension at Dental College: Inquiry Follows Student's Tragic Death

Six faculty members at The Oxford Dental College are suspended pending an inquiry into the suicide of a student, Yashaswini. The family alleges harassment by the college drove her to this act. Students protested, demanding accountability. A police investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 13-01-2026 10:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 10:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Six faculty members from Bengaluru's The Oxford Dental College have been suspended amid an investigation into the recent suicide of a 23-year-old student.

The deceased, identified as Yashaswini, was a third-year dental student allegedly humiliated at the college. Her death has sparked outrage among peers and her family.

In response, students are calling for actions against those accountable, as police confirm a case has been registered for further examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

