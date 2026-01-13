India Dismisses Trade Suspension Rumors Amid Iranian Unrest
The Indian government refuted claims by Pakistani social media accounts about the suspension of trade with Afghanistan due to Iran unrest, branding the reports as false. A fabricated letter about the trade halt is being spread by Pakistani propaganda. India's trade with Afghanistan totaled over USD 1 billion in 2024-25.
The Indian government has firmly denied allegations circulating on Pakistani social media that trade operations with Afghanistan have been suspended due to the ongoing unrest in Iran, labeling such reports as fictitious.
A letter, deemed fake by official sources, is allegedly being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely suggesting that India has temporarily halted trade with Afghanistan over escalating tensions in Iran.
Despite these rumors, India's economic relations with Afghanistan remain robust, with exports standing at USD 318.91 million and imports at USD 689.81 million for the fiscal year 2024-25.
