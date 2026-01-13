Jaskaran Singh Risks Extended Ban After Competing During Suspension

Indian wrestler Jaskaran Singh, already under a three-year suspension for doping, is at risk of having his ban extended after competing in an international tournament in Iran. The event, held despite his period of ineligibility, has led to a formal notice from the International Testing Agency (ITA).

The ITA, responsible for managing anti-doping programs on behalf of United World Wrestling (UWW), cited Jaskaran's participation in the Takhti Cup 2025 in Isfahan, Iran, as a direct breach of UWW Anti-Doping Rules. The rules strictly prohibit athletes from competing during their suspension period.

Jaskaran, whose original ban is due to end in July 2026, now faces potential disqualification from the event and an extended suspension equal to his original ban. The ITA has requested a written explanation by January 16, with a failure to respond possibly resulting in automatic sanctions.

