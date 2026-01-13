Jaskaran Singh Risks Extended Ban After Competing During Suspension
Indian wrestler Jaskaran Singh, currently serving a three-year ban, faces an extension after competing in a tournament in Iran. The International Testing Agency has issued a formal notice for violating anti-doping rules. If found guilty, Jaskaran may face disqualification of results and additional sanctions.
- Country:
- India
Indian wrestler Jaskaran Singh, already under a three-year suspension for doping, is at risk of having his ban extended after competing in an international tournament in Iran. The event, held despite his period of ineligibility, has led to a formal notice from the International Testing Agency (ITA).
The ITA, responsible for managing anti-doping programs on behalf of United World Wrestling (UWW), cited Jaskaran's participation in the Takhti Cup 2025 in Isfahan, Iran, as a direct breach of UWW Anti-Doping Rules. The rules strictly prohibit athletes from competing during their suspension period.
Jaskaran, whose original ban is due to end in July 2026, now faces potential disqualification from the event and an extended suspension equal to his original ban. The ITA has requested a written explanation by January 16, with a failure to respond possibly resulting in automatic sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Dismisses Trade Suspension Rumors Amid Iranian Unrest
Suspension at Dental College: Inquiry Follows Student's Tragic Death
Shockwaves in Uttarakhand: Farmer's Tragic Suicide Sparks Major Police Suspensions
Political Manoeuvres in Ambernath: Congress Councillors' Suspension Sparks Debate
Tottenham's Cristian Romero Faces Suspension After Heated Exchange