Left Menu

Trump Administration Challenges Tax-Exempt Status of Nonprofits

The Trump administration is exploring ways to challenge the tax-exempt status of nonprofit organizations. IRS lawyers are investigating potential changes in policies affecting these groups following Andrew De Mello's appointment. President Trump is revisiting threats to revoke Harvard University's tax-exempt status as part of a broader critique of elite universities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:01 IST
Trump Administration Challenges Tax-Exempt Status of Nonprofits
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The Trump administration is reportedly scrutinizing the tax-exempt status of nonprofit organizations, under potential policy changes. This initiative comes under the leadership of newly appointed Andrew De Mello, the interim top lawyer at the IRS.

According to sources, IRS officials have been examining regulations to determine how they might deny tax-exempt status to certain groups. A priority investigation has been launched into select nonprofits, as indicated by IRS official Gary Shapley in internal discussions.

In a related development, President Donald Trump has reiterated his threat against Harvard University, aiming to revoke its tax-exempt status amid his broader attack on elite institutions he perceives as politically biased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025