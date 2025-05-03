Trump Administration Challenges Tax-Exempt Status of Nonprofits

The Trump administration is reportedly scrutinizing the tax-exempt status of nonprofit organizations, under potential policy changes. This initiative comes under the leadership of newly appointed Andrew De Mello, the interim top lawyer at the IRS.

According to sources, IRS officials have been examining regulations to determine how they might deny tax-exempt status to certain groups. A priority investigation has been launched into select nonprofits, as indicated by IRS official Gary Shapley in internal discussions.

In a related development, President Donald Trump has reiterated his threat against Harvard University, aiming to revoke its tax-exempt status amid his broader attack on elite institutions he perceives as politically biased.

(With inputs from agencies.)