Illegal Residency Crackdown: Pakistani Family Detained in Gujarat

A Pakistani woman, her son, and grandson were detained in Gujarat for over two decades of illegal residency. This crackdown follows an investigation after a terrorist attack. The family entered India from Karachi in 1999, and their legal status came under scrutiny after further tip-offs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:43 IST
In a recent development, authorities in Gujarat's Rajkot district detained a Pakistani woman, her son, and her grandson, highlighting a continued crackdown on illegal residency in India. This move is part of intensified efforts following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The detained family, hailing originally from Karachi, has reportedly been living in India since 1999. Rizwanaben Tatariya and her son Zeeshan entered the country on a joint passport. Zeeshan subsequently married an Indian woman, and they have a son born in 2022.

Authorities were tipped off about illegally residing Pakistani nationals in Lodhika taluka. The family's story traces back to a 1992 work visa visit by Rizwanaben's husband, Munaf Tatariya, who later returned to India. The police statement noted their prolonged and unauthorized stay, which led to the detention for further legal proceedings.

