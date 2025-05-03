Illegal Residency Crackdown: Pakistani Family Detained in Gujarat

In a recent development, authorities in Gujarat's Rajkot district detained a Pakistani woman, her son, and her grandson, highlighting a continued crackdown on illegal residency in India. This move is part of intensified efforts following a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The detained family, hailing originally from Karachi, has reportedly been living in India since 1999. Rizwanaben Tatariya and her son Zeeshan entered the country on a joint passport. Zeeshan subsequently married an Indian woman, and they have a son born in 2022.

Authorities were tipped off about illegally residing Pakistani nationals in Lodhika taluka. The family's story traces back to a 1992 work visa visit by Rizwanaben's husband, Munaf Tatariya, who later returned to India. The police statement noted their prolonged and unauthorized stay, which led to the detention for further legal proceedings.

