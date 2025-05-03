Aerial Attack Targets Lifeline: MSF Hospital in South Sudan Bombed

In a concerning development, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reported that its hospital in the remote town of Old Fangak, South Sudan, became the target of an aerial assault, causing several casualties.

The medical facility, crucial for the 40,000 residents of the flood-stricken town, faced severe damages after the early morning attack, reportedly conducted by government forces. The bombardment violated international law, as highlighted by MSF in a statement on social media.

With additional strikes near the local market sparking panic, the region is grappling with intensified chaos. The assault marks another escalation in the conflict, as government-led operations continue to target opposition strongholds across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)