Left Menu

Tragic Death at Stone Crusher Site: Engineer Beaten in Jajpur

A 22-year-old engineer, Arjit Jena, was allegedly beaten to death by the owner of a crusher unit in Odisha's Jajpur district. His routine call to his mother was missed, prompting fears. When his mother visited his workplace, she found him critically injured. He died shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:36 IST
Tragic Death at Stone Crusher Site: Engineer Beaten in Jajpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Jajpur district, a young engineer's life was cut short in an alleged violent altercation. The 22-year-old, Arjit Jena, was employed at a local stone crusher unit where he met his untimely death.

According to the police, Arjit's routine phone communication with his mother had been disrupted, leading her to worry. She, accompanied by a relative, visited the crusher unit only to find her son critically injured.

The owner of the crusher unit, Satya Narayan Dhal, has been detained by police, while two other suspects remain at large. An FIR filed by Arjit's father is driving the investigation forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025