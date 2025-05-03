Tragic Death at Stone Crusher Site: Engineer Beaten in Jajpur

In a tragic incident in Odisha's Jajpur district, a young engineer's life was cut short in an alleged violent altercation. The 22-year-old, Arjit Jena, was employed at a local stone crusher unit where he met his untimely death.

According to the police, Arjit's routine phone communication with his mother had been disrupted, leading her to worry. She, accompanied by a relative, visited the crusher unit only to find her son critically injured.

The owner of the crusher unit, Satya Narayan Dhal, has been detained by police, while two other suspects remain at large. An FIR filed by Arjit's father is driving the investigation forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)