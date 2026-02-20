Controversial Container Ship 'Nora' Detained in Danish Waters: Registration Dispute Unveiled

In an unfolding maritime saga, Denmark's authorities have detained an Iran-flagged container vessel named 'Nora' over registration discrepancies. Anchored in Nordic waters, this vessel was initially registered under the Comoros flag, which failed to confirm the ship's registration. A subsequent inspection by Denmark's maritime authority found no significant safety concerns. However, the ship is detained until proper registration is verified.

The vessel, identified by the same International Maritime Organization (IMO) number as CERUS—a ship on the U.S. Treasury's sanctions list—has switched its flag status to Iran. On Wednesday, Danish broadcaster TV2 reported this change, though Reuters could not independently verify the timing of the flag switch.

The 'Nora', which has been inactive for the past 25 days, is indirectly linked to Argun Shipping Inc. and Reel Shipping LLC through the sanctions on CERUS. Attempts to reach these companies for comments were unsuccessful. The unfolding case highlights the complexities surrounding maritime registration and international sanctions enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)