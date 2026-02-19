Crackdown on Corruption: Odisha Officer Suspended

In a decisive effort to curb corruption, the Odisha government has suspended an officer from the Odisha Administrative Service, as revealed in an official statement. The officer in question was serving as a Tahsildar in the Bargarh district's Padmapur region.

This action was triggered by a report from the district collector, prompting Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari to reiterate the state's zero-tolerance policy for corruption in the department.

On assuming his new role, Additional Chief Secretary Arabinda Padhee admonished all department officials, stressing that any involvement in corruption would incur severe consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)