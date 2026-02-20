Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

An explosion from stored firecrackers in Odisha's Cuttack resulted in the death of Sudhansubala Nayak and her three-year-old daughter, Stitaprangya Nayak, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded at Mahajanpur village within Jagatpur police limits, where the woman and child succumbed to their injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Another family member, Bharati Nayak, remains critically wounded on ventilator support.

Investigations have started to determine the cause of the explosion, which devastated two rooms in their home. Initial findings suggest the family was engaged in crafting firecrackers when the incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)