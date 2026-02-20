Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

A tragic firecracker explosion in Odisha's Cuttack led to the deaths of a woman and her daughter, while another family member is critically injured. Investigations reveal the family was making firecrackers at home. The blast caused significant damage, and authorities are probing to determine its cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 00:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion from stored firecrackers in Odisha's Cuttack resulted in the death of Sudhansubala Nayak and her three-year-old daughter, Stitaprangya Nayak, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded at Mahajanpur village within Jagatpur police limits, where the woman and child succumbed to their injuries at SCB Medical College and Hospital. Another family member, Bharati Nayak, remains critically wounded on ventilator support.

Investigations have started to determine the cause of the explosion, which devastated two rooms in their home. Initial findings suggest the family was engaged in crafting firecrackers when the incident occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

