Gold Rush in Odisha: New Reserves Unveiled

Recent surveys by the Geological Survey of India have discovered significant gold and copper reserves in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. State minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena reported over 1462 kg of gold and 17.06 million tons of copper deposits in the Madanashi-Kanjia area. Further reserves were found in Deogarh and Keonjhar.

In a remarkable find, over 1462 kg of gold reserves have been discovered in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, according to state minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena. The announcement was made in the assembly following a survey by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

The GSI survey uncovered significant gold deposits along with 17.06 million tons of copper in the Madanashi-Kanjia area. This discovery adds to earlier findings, with 1,996 kg identified in Deogarh and Keonjhar districts.

Minister Jena noted that G2-level exploration has been completed in these gold reserve blocks. The findings indicate scattered gold presence across Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Sambalpur, and Deogarh districts.

