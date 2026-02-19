Gold Rush in Odisha: New Reserves Unveiled

In a remarkable find, over 1462 kg of gold reserves have been discovered in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, according to state minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena. The announcement was made in the assembly following a survey by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

The GSI survey uncovered significant gold deposits along with 17.06 million tons of copper in the Madanashi-Kanjia area. This discovery adds to earlier findings, with 1,996 kg identified in Deogarh and Keonjhar districts.

Minister Jena noted that G2-level exploration has been completed in these gold reserve blocks. The findings indicate scattered gold presence across Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Koraput, Malkangiri, Angul, Sambalpur, and Deogarh districts.

