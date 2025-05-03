Pakistan's Missile Launch Amid Rising Tensions with India

Pakistan conducted a successful launch of the Abdali missile, a surface-to-surface missile with a 450 km range, as tensions rise with India post-Pahalgam attack.

According to Pakistan's ISPR, the launch aimed to ensure troop readiness and validate the missile's advanced navigation and maneuverability features.

In New Delhi, officials view Pakistan's missile test as provocative, while Pakistan's leadership emphasizes national security. India plans a rigorous response following the Pahalgam tragedy, with Prime Minister Modi granting armed forces complete operational freedom.

