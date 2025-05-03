Left Menu

Pakistan's Missile Launch Amid Rising Tensions with India

Pakistan successfully tested the Abdali surface-to-surface missile amid growing tensions with India. Witnessed by top officials, the launch aimed to ensure operational readiness. Following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, tensions are high between the two nations. While India views the test as provocative, Pakistan sees it as essential for national security.

Updated: 03-05-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:38 IST
Pakistan's Missile Launch Amid Rising Tensions with India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan conducted a successful launch of the Abdali missile, a surface-to-surface missile with a 450 km range, as tensions rise with India post-Pahalgam attack.

According to Pakistan's ISPR, the launch aimed to ensure troop readiness and validate the missile's advanced navigation and maneuverability features.

In New Delhi, officials view Pakistan's missile test as provocative, while Pakistan's leadership emphasizes national security. India plans a rigorous response following the Pahalgam tragedy, with Prime Minister Modi granting armed forces complete operational freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

